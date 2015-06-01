The Alan Turing Institute is the national institute for data science, headquartered at the British Library.

Five founding universities – Cambridge, Edinburgh, Oxford, UCL and Warwick – and the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council created The Alan Turing Institute in 2015.

Our mission

Our mission is to make great leaps in data science research in order to change the world for the better.

Research excellence is the foundation of the Institute: the sharpest minds from the data science community investigating the hardest questions. We work with integrity and dedication.

Our researchers collaborate across disciplines to generate impact, both through theoretical development and application to real-world problems. We are fuelled by the desire to innovate and add value.

Data science will change the world. We are pioneers; training the next generation of data science leaders, shaping the public conversation, and pushing the boundaries of this new science for the public good.

Our research

The Alan Turing Institute is interested in research which tackles the big challenges in data science with lasting effects for science, the economy and the world we live in.

Core areas of our research range from data-centric engineering, high-performance computing and cyber-security, to smart cities, health, the economy and data ethics.

We apply our data science research to real-world problems, working with partners in industry, government and third sector.

Get involved

We run regular Turing Lectures featuring guest speakers discussing the latest trends in data science. We host workshops and seminars for researchers. Events are free and open to all.

We regularly advertise for talented researchers, students, data scientists, engineers and operations staff to join our team. We also run regular calls for Visiting Researchers to join the Institute and support our research. Look out for these on our Opportunities page.

